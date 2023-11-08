The best jollof rice in Lagos: 5 restaurants that will never disappoint

These are the top 5:

Mummy Mos Jollof

Mummy Mos Jollof is a haven for those seeking an authentic Jollof rice experience. Although they do not have a physical store, their mastery of Jollof transcends bricks and mortar.

One X user, utterly smitten by their cooking, said, "I am going to finish this food in one sitting. Walahi, Mummy Mo's Jollof rice is the best in the entire city of Lagos. Let's eat!"

The House

Nestled at 4 A.J. Marinho Street, Victoria Island, The House sells one of the best smoky jollof rice you will ever eat. Their generous portions and cosy, home-like ambience make eating there so enjoyable. For those seeking convenience or who live far away, ordering online is a readily available option.

The Place

Cast aside your preconceptions about fast food; this restaurant chain found almost everywhere in Lagos elevates jollof rice into an art form. They have the Jollof rice game on lock, and we wouldn’t mind knowing the sort of ingredients and recipe they use.

Foodies

An X user, a self-proclaimed jollof lover, boldly declared, "Foodies got the best smoky jollof in Lagos!" and she is right.

Foodies, located at 23 Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, is loved by jollof rice lovers. Their loyal clientele, a mix of locals and celebrities alike, constantly fills their restaurant to the brim, but you don’t have to be there physically; there’s also the option of ordering online.

The Jollof Station

This online food store also boasts the best jollof rice in Lagos, particularly when paired with their tantalising spicy turkey. They do not have a walk-in store, so you can simply order on Chowdeck.

