The best islands in the world
Thinking of the island to visit for your next vacation? This is a curated list of 8
Islands like these are perfect for reclaiming paradise lost.
Santorini Greece
Santorini is a town formed from the aftermath of a volcanic eruption. The volcanic eruption led to the loss of a civilization. The buildings in white and blue line the side of the caldera, a truly picturesque view. In Santorini, they are a variety of things you could do. It is not just about sitting on some island. You can experience the glee of being in Greece an ancient civilization with much history and culture
Bora Bora
Truly the creator of the universe is an artist, and this can be said of the private island of Bora Bora; perfect like a painting. It is found in French Polynesia. Bora Bora is known for its private resorts, clear white sand, with green hills surrounding
Fiji
Going to Fiji is almost like stepping into your dreams. It is the poster of what islands and beaches should look like. With palm trees bending in adoration to the beauty around. Fiji has interesting locals, and you can delightfully dive into their culture as you dive into the beach.
Bali Indonesia
Bali is a tourist’s dream. If you want to see a mix of beaches, coral reef, mountainsides and Hindu temple. Then Bali should be included in your travel plans
Seychelles
Seychelles is a country in East Africa, the sights and sound of Seychelles drum with a tropical beach tune. The rocks, the beach, the blue ocean, the trees are all you need to relax and enjoy your holidays.
Capri Italy
You do not have to go to the tropics to have the ultimate island experience. Capri mixes the beauty and history of Italy with the island lifestyle. With green trees and beautiful architecture, visit Capri and enjoy life.
The Maldives
The Maldives is perfect for a perfect getaway when stress is getting to you. It has beautiful resorts with amazing activities you could try.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng