The best islands in the world

Islands like these are perfect for reclaiming paradise lost.

Santorini Greece

Pulse Nigeria

Santorini is a town formed from the aftermath of a volcanic eruption. The volcanic eruption led to the loss of a civilization. The buildings in white and blue line the side of the caldera, a truly picturesque view. In Santorini, they are a variety of things you could do. It is not just about sitting on some island. You can experience the glee of being in Greece an ancient civilization with much history and culture

Bora Bora

Pulse Nigeria

Truly the creator of the universe is an artist, and this can be said of the private island of Bora Bora; perfect like a painting. It is found in French Polynesia. Bora Bora is known for its private resorts, clear white sand, with green hills surrounding

Fiji

Pulse Nigeria

Going to Fiji is almost like stepping into your dreams. It is the poster of what islands and beaches should look like. With palm trees bending in adoration to the beauty around. Fiji has interesting locals, and you can delightfully dive into their culture as you dive into the beach.

Bali Indonesia

Pulse Nigeria

Bali is a tourist’s dream. If you want to see a mix of beaches, coral reef, mountainsides and Hindu temple. Then Bali should be included in your travel plans

Seychelles

Pulse Nigeria

Seychelles is a country in East Africa, the sights and sound of Seychelles drum with a tropical beach tune. The rocks, the beach, the blue ocean, the trees are all you need to relax and enjoy your holidays.

Capri Italy

Pulse Nigeria

You do not have to go to the tropics to have the ultimate island experience. Capri mixes the beauty and history of Italy with the island lifestyle. With green trees and beautiful architecture, visit Capri and enjoy life.

The Maldives

Pulse Nigeria