RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The best islands in the world

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Thinking of the island to visit for your next vacation? This is a curated list of 8

fiji is a beach paradise {arabiaweddings}
fiji is a beach paradise {arabiaweddings} Pulse Nigeria

Reclined on a vast beach sipping a tropical drink. What can be better than that?

Recommended articles

Islands like these are perfect for reclaiming paradise lost.

Santorini is picturesque {worldtravel}
Santorini is picturesque {worldtravel} Pulse Nigeria

Santorini is a town formed from the aftermath of a volcanic eruption. The volcanic eruption led to the loss of a civilization. The buildings in white and blue line the side of the caldera, a truly picturesque view. In Santorini, they are a variety of things you could do. It is not just about sitting on some island. You can experience the glee of being in Greece an ancient civilization with much history and culture

The island of bora bora {marriott}
The island of bora bora {marriott} Pulse Nigeria

Truly the creator of the universe is an artist, and this can be said of the private island of Bora Bora; perfect like a painting. It is found in French Polynesia. Bora Bora is known for its private resorts, clear white sand, with green hills surrounding

fiji is a beach paradise {arabiaweddings}
fiji is a beach paradise {arabiaweddings} Pulse Nigeria

Going to Fiji is almost like stepping into your dreams. It is the poster of what islands and beaches should look like. With palm trees bending in adoration to the beauty around. Fiji has interesting locals, and you can delightfully dive into their culture as you dive into the beach.

Bali is a perfect place to be (thecrazytourist}
Bali is a perfect place to be (thecrazytourist} Pulse Nigeria

Bali is a tourist’s dream. If you want to see a mix of beaches, coral reef, mountainsides and Hindu temple. Then Bali should be included in your travel plans

seychelles {gotoAfrica}
seychelles {gotoAfrica} Pulse Nigeria

Seychelles is a country in East Africa, the sights and sound of Seychelles drum with a tropical beach tune. The rocks, the beach, the blue ocean, the trees are all you need to relax and enjoy your holidays.

Beautiful Capri {culturetrip}
Beautiful Capri {culturetrip} Pulse Nigeria

You do not have to go to the tropics to have the ultimate island experience. Capri mixes the beauty and history of Italy with the island lifestyle. With green trees and beautiful architecture, visit Capri and enjoy life.

The maldives has many luxury resorts {arabnews}
The maldives has many luxury resorts {arabnews} Pulse Nigeria

The Maldives is perfect for a perfect getaway when stress is getting to you. It has beautiful resorts with amazing activities you could try.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Why men hurt more than women after breakups