ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByKingAfricana

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana
The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

Good Day my fellow Republicans

Recommended articles

My name is King Africana

And I am pleased to invite you

To join our community

ADVERTISEMENT

We are building a United force,

Driven by Optimism, Nostalgia, Creativity and Culture

In the coming weeks, everything you know about AFRICAN fashion is about to change,

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana
The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana Pulse Nigeria

AND I PRAY that Africans will be prosperous through collaboration and excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is reflected in the work we have done over the years,

and distilled into what has become more than a brand,

but rather a movement of Africans,

by Africans, for the WORLD.

WELCOME to a new dispensation

ADVERTISEMENT

THIS is the Art of Life.

@africanacouture @africanaxperience @kingafricana

_---_

#FeatureByKingAfricana

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

Everything you need to know about safe organ donation

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

The booming business of organ harvesting, trafficking in Nigeria

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand

10 dangerous consequences of switching from left-handedness to the right hand

Creative Bloc Carnival: The carnival for every creative

Creative Bloc Carnival: The carnival for every creative

Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition

Movie in the Park returns with a sport-themed summer edition

Baby bliss: Gift ideas for new mothers

Baby bliss: Gift ideas for new mothers

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!

This country has over 2 million Christians but no single church!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

3 dangerous ways daddy issues can affect women

3 dangerous ways daddy issues can affect women

Hollantex campaign shines as the year's most colorful triumph across Africa

Hollantex campaign shines as the year's most colorful triumph across Africa

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Namibia is one of the emptiest countries in the world [Tripadvisor]

10 of the world's emptiest countries with only a few people living in them

The world's largest African restaurant chain owned by Eniola and Shola Medupin [Twitter/instagram]

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

These celebs are always travelling [Instagram]

5 Nigerian celebs who are always travelling around the world