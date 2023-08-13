Good Day my fellow Republicans
The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana
#FeatureByKingAfricana
My name is King Africana
And I am pleased to invite you
To join our community
We are building a United force,
Driven by Optimism, Nostalgia, Creativity and Culture
In the coming weeks, everything you know about AFRICAN fashion is about to change,
AND I PRAY that Africans will be prosperous through collaboration and excellence.
This is reflected in the work we have done over the years,
and distilled into what has become more than a brand,
but rather a movement of Africans,
by Africans, for the WORLD.
WELCOME to a new dispensation
THIS is the Art of Life.
@africanacouture @africanaxperience @kingafricana
_---_
