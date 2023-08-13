The Art of Life is coming soon by King Africana

My name is King Africana

And I am pleased to invite you

To join our community

We are building a United force,

Driven by Optimism, Nostalgia, Creativity and Culture

In the coming weeks, everything you know about AFRICAN fashion is about to change,

Pulse Nigeria

AND I PRAY that Africans will be prosperous through collaboration and excellence.

This is reflected in the work we have done over the years,

and distilled into what has become more than a brand,

but rather a movement of Africans,

by Africans, for the WORLD.

WELCOME to a new dispensation

THIS is the Art of Life.

