Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love is usually considered a perfect time for many to rekindle their love and realign their relationship.

For people that can afford it, a trip out of the hardships of Nigeria and a nice celebration of love is always a good idea.

In such cases, a very romantic destination is advised. Check out how to choose one here. In this article, we give you our top 5 romantic destinations of all time!

1. Bali, Indonesia

If you want to feel like you and your partner are the only people in the world, Bali is the perfect place to be. Affordable, romantic and not-as-popular, Bali is racing to the top of the list of destinations you definitely want to wake up in.

2. Venice, Italy

What's more romantic than where Casanova was filmed? This floating city has gondolas and canals that scream "romance!" This destination is timeless and seductive, the stuff of dreams for little girls and boys.

3. Barcelona, Spain

Nobody does love and sexual vibes like the Spanish. The food, music, architecture and most of all, the language are sexy, and romantic, especially for a newly involved couple.

4. African Islands

The Maldives, Seychelles and Mauritius, are all popular honeymoon destinations, known for their crystal-clear blue waters and white sands. Their lounge-by-the-sea vibe make them the most desirable romantic destinations in Africa.

5. Paris, France

Of course, what kind of list would this be if The City of Love wasn't on it?? The gorgeous French city has a dozen and one reasons why it such a popular destination — the culture, food and of course fashion. Apart from those, there's just something romantic about the city.