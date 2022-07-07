RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Summer Vacation: 5 female celebrities’ vacation pictures we can’t stop staring at

These vacation pictures are giving us all the inspiration to jet out of this country - if we had the money.

Maria, Nancy and Toke's vacation pictures [Instagram]
Maria, Nancy and Toke's vacation pictures [Instagram]

Many female celebrities have been going on vacations. From Santorini to Monaco we have been watching and enjoying ourselves vicariously through their Instagram.

Here are five female celebrities' vacation pictures we absolutely adore.

We were literally screaming, ‘Nancy, take us with you.’ as she sat on the seas of Santorini Greece.

Nancy chose loose-fitting outfits and free outfits to spend her time in Santorini

And then she jetted off to Tuscany for some wine.

She rocked all these two-pieces to perfection.

First Greece and then Paris.

Maria is ready to pepper her haters and her lovers alike.

My favourite picture of hers is the one with the butterfly top.

When in Paris? Dress like the Parisians. Lily wearing tweed and the beret is giving us Emily in Paris. Love it.

Toke is summering in the south of France. She announced that in a stunning frill gown from Style Temple.

Then we see her in London, having a buoyant breakfast spread. Amazing.

Then we see her in Norway looking chic in an oversized white shirt and shorts.

Chioma also went to France to spend her vacation.

And of course, she wears designer clothes throughout and looks stunning in every picture.

