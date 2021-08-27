RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How-Tos: Steps to make pancakes at home

Temi Iwalaiye

Pancakes are easily one of the best breakfasts you can make.

Pancakes make delicious breakfast[thekitchn]
Pancakes are so easy to make but some people have not even tried to learn this easy breakfast meal.

You should know how to make pancakes on a Saturday mornings or any day of your choosing.

  1. Flour
  2. Baking powder
  3. Sugar
  4. Salt
  5. Milk
  6. Vanilla Extract
  7. Eggs
  8. Vegetable oil or butter
  1. Mix the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a bowl.
  2. Then mix the wet ingredients, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract into another bowl.
  3. Mix the dry and wet ingredients together until they turn into a smooth paste.
  4. Oil a non-stick frying pan properly with either vegetable oil or butter.
  5. Pour your paste into the frying pan.
  6. Wait a while for it to get thick and solid on one side before you flip it.
  7. Flip it until the other side turns brown.

You can enjoy your pancakes with honey.

