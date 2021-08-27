Pancakes are so easy to make but some people have not even tried to learn this easy breakfast meal.
How-Tos: Steps to make pancakes at home
Pancakes are easily one of the best breakfasts you can make.
You should know how to make pancakes on a Saturday mornings or any day of your choosing.
Here is what you need
- Flour
- Baking powder
- Sugar
- Salt
- Milk
- Vanilla Extract
- Eggs
- Vegetable oil or butter
Here is how to make pancakes
- Mix the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a bowl.
- Then mix the wet ingredients, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract into another bowl.
- Mix the dry and wet ingredients together until they turn into a smooth paste.
- Oil a non-stick frying pan properly with either vegetable oil or butter.
- Pour your paste into the frying pan.
- Wait a while for it to get thick and solid on one side before you flip it.
- Flip it until the other side turns brown.
You can enjoy your pancakes with honey.
