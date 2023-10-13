St. Lauren Sparkling Fruit Drink emerges as Non-Alcoholic Wine of the Year

The grand celebration took place at the elegant Podium Event Center, Lekki, where industry leaders, marketing professionals, and brand enthusiasts gathered to commemorate two decades of excellence in marketing and to recognize outstanding brands and marketing campaigns that have made significant contributions to the business landscape.

St. Lauren's recognition as "Non-Alcoholic Wine Brand of the Year" is a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The brand's dedication to producing top-tier non-alcoholic wines that cater to diverse tastes has garnered widespread acclaim and resonated with consumers worldwide.

Oluseun Mudashiru, the St. Lauren Business Brand Manager, expressed her gratitude for the prestigious accolade, saying, "We are immensely proud to receive the ''Non-Alcoholic Wine Brand of the Year' award at the Marketing Edge 20th Anniversary Awards. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to being the brand of choice for consumers who wish to celebrate every moment in style. St. Lauren is more than just a brand; it's a companion on your journey to making each occasion, no matter how big or small, a moment to remember. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers who have made St. Lauren a part of their celebrations. This award is a celebration of their trust and a promise that we will continue to raise the bar in delivering sophistication and excellence in every sip."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

St. Lauren Sparkling Fruit Drink has consistently stood out in the market, offering an exquisite alternative to traditional non-alcoholic wines without compromising on taste, sophistication, or quality. This award reinforces the brand's position as a leader in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, setting new standards for excellence.

The Marketing Edge Awards panel acknowledged St. Lauren's strategic marketing initiatives, innovative product development, and its ability to connect with consumers on a profound level. The brand's dedication to quality and promoting a healthier lifestyle has been a driving force behind its success.

In an industry where competition is fierce and there is a constant evolution of consumer preferences, St. Lauren has distinguished itself through its constant innovation and exceptional drinking experiences.

The Non-Alcoholic Wine Brand of the Year award reflects the brand's alignment with contemporary consumer values, including health-consciousness, and the desire for sophisticated non-alcoholic beverage options.

ADVERTISEMENT

---