Abacha is made from dried shredded cassava and cassava is high in carbohydrate, rich in B-complex nutrients, low in fats and it is also gluten free. The vegetables are rich in minerals, calcium and ascorbic acid. Not forgetting the garden egg which is great for cellular regeneration and restoration of dead cells.

It can be served at any time of the day either as an appetizer or dessert or as a full meal

So go ahead and make some for yourself using the following ingredients

Abacha

Ugba

Palm Oil

Crayfish

Onion

Uziza

Garden Eggs

Kpomo

Red bell pepper

Ogiri-Igbo

Fried Fish

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Watch the video below