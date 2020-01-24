Abacha is made from dried shredded cassava and cassava is high in carbohydrate, rich in B-complex nutrients, low in fats and it is also gluten free. The vegetables are rich in minerals, calcium and ascorbic acid. Not forgetting the garden egg which is great for cellular regeneration and restoration of dead cells.
It can be served at any time of the day either as an appetizer or dessert or as a full meal
So go ahead and make some for yourself using the following ingredients
- Abacha
- Ugba
- Palm Oil
- Crayfish
- Onion
- Uziza
- Garden Eggs
- Kpomo
- Red bell pepper
- Ogiri-Igbo
- Fried Fish
- Salt
- Seasoning cubes
Watch the video below