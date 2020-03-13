Otherwise known as chicken wrap or simply wrap, shawarma is a nutritious meal and very beneficial to human health because of the vegetables in it.

They are rich in potassium, fiber, protein, iron, magnesium and they are weight-loss friendly. It is a good source of essential vitamins such as Vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

On this episode of Spice and Recipe, Winifred Alexise shares with us her special recipe on how to make a spicy soy steak shawarma.

You will need the following ingredients to make your own spicy soy steak shawarma:

Sharwama bread

Meat

Seasoning cubes

Chili pepper

Black pepper

Curry

Thyme

Salt

Soy sauce

Lettuce

Cabbage

Honey

Carrot

Blended pepper

Chicken franks

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Cinnamon

Watch the video below: