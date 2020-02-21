Having peanuts on a regular is very good for the human body. Adding peanuts to your daily diet will help reduce the risk of cancer, it is also a source of omega-3 and they also contain good fats.

Garri, which is made from cassava tuber, is a good source of fiber, magnesium and also very rich in copper. Also known as cassava flakes, garri helps to curb diarrhea and also helps to prevent cancer.

On this episode of Spice and Recipe, culinary expert, Aramide Pearce, takes us on a very interesting tutorial on how to make the spicy snacks called Garri Peanut Chicken served with spicy mayonnaise sauce.

This can be eaten as a light meal, could be eaten with potato fries, yam fries and even fried plantain.

To make your own garri peanut chicken, here are the ingredients you'll need:

Chicken breast

Paparika

Chilli pepper

All spice

Black pepper

Garlic

Honey

Suya spice (Yaji)

Mayonnaise

Vegetable oil

Fried pepper

Onions

Eggs

Garri

Crushed peanuts

This tutorial video below will help you achieve the best garri peanut chicken: