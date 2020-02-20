Beans is a good source of protein and so is fish, so imagine these two foods in a one meal! The heath benefit from these foods can also not be overemphasized. They are low in fat, they balance the blood sugar level in the body and even reduces the risk of getting cancer.

On this episode of Spice and Recipe, Nigerian food vlogger, Chef Afrolems takes us on a tutorial on how to make Akara but with a little twist, this time with fish. This light snack can be served with chili pepper sauce, with pap, with garri and even bread.

So go ahead and make some homemade Akara Fish Tempura with the following ingredients:

Beans Flour

Large Egg

White Fish Fillet

Tablespoon of cornflour

Chopped Onions

Seasoning Cube

Black Pepper

Chili powder

Scotch Bonnet Pepper

Water

Watch the video below: