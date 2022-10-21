Some of the most renowned Masquerades in Igbo Land

In Igboland, located in South eastern Nigeria, masquerades are a part of their culture for traditional ceremonies or festivals, particularly the New Yam Festival.

The Masquerades are also known as ‘Mmanwu’, and they have quite a number of them in Igboland that are renowned. Their masquerades are treated with the utmost respect because they are seen as superior beings.

The Ijele Masquerade

Ijele Masquerade is one of the biggest masquerades in sub-Saharan Africa, and it originated from Anambra.

Ijele masquerade performs at several occasions and events, such as burial ceremonies of royalty, the harvest period of yam and the celebration of the monarch’s annual emergence known as the Ofala festival. Ijele is recognized as the king of all masquerades, and it performs last and alone.

In the olden days, it used to perform with a host of other masquerades, numbering about 45, but now the other masquerades are figurines on top of the Ijele. Some of the costumes on Ijele include a mirror, a python, mermaid objects and a horse, and each of these different objects has a symbolic meaning.

Ijele has great significance and impact in society, one of which is that Ijele can be used to reaffirm your loyalty to a chief or the king. It shows total dedication if you dance side by side with Ijele to bow before the king. One of the things to note about Ijele is that it cannot perform, except 7 cannon gunshots are shot into the air.

Adamma masquerade

Adamma masquerade is another renowned masquerade in Igboland. It is named after the first daughter in an Igbo Family. Adamma’s mask is usually worn by men only, and it is accompanied by music that the masked person dances to.

She’s always gorgeously dressed in a way that entices other men. It has no spiritual depiction or ritual attached to it. It’s a feminine masquerade.

Adamma masquerade is usually illustrated as a woman who refuses to get married but continually shows her beauty. It’s always a beautiful scene watching her display and dance.

Odo masquerade

Odo masquerade is another renowned masquerade celebrated by Amaeke Ngwo in Enugu state. It is celebrated once in 2 years and lasts for as long as 3 months. Odo festival has drawn in so many tourist attractions.

This festival is believed to be their ancestors coming to live with them for 3 months so it is held in high regard. Odo festival doesn’t restrict gender, and men and women are allowed to participate as it unites everyone in the community.

Agaba masquerade

Agaba masquerade is another popular masquerade and fearsome masquerade in Igboland. It is rated to be one of the most powerful masquerades. It is scary and ugly looking. It is also known as ‘Agaba Edu’, which means ‘Greatest Masquerade from the Forest’. It has the characteristics of a warrior.

Izaga masquerade

The Izaga masquerade is the tallest in Igboland and is seen as a comical and entertainment masquerade. It can grow short and tall at will, and it’s for entertaining people during each festival.