Solo Travel: Here's why traveling alone is great

Akinola Victoria

Solo travel represents freedom, independence, and wanderlust.

Traveling alone can be great. People interested in seeing the world in a unique way often opt to travel solo.

Traveling with friends can be very fun, but if you're looking to relax and grow as a person, you need to travel alone at some point. It has some great benefits and here are some reasons why solo travel is a totally great idea.

1. It is easier

Traveling solo is a lot easier than going with a bunch of friends. You can just wake up one morning and decide to pack your things and hit the road. You don't have to spend hours or even days making plans with friends and the excitement wears off.

2. It is easier to make new friends

Being a solo traveler makes it easier to interact with the locals and make new friends. The locals are even more likely to interact with you when you are a solo traveler.

3. It builds your confidence

Being on the road and taking on the world alone helps you acquire some life skills. It makes you a more confident, decisive, and assertive person. You become more confident in your decisions, and your plans, and you learn to overcome your fears.

4. It helps with self-discovery

You have more alone time during solo trips. You have time to reflect on your life, and your decisions and discover more about what makes you, you. It allows you to embark on an inward journey to self-discovery.

5. It gives you a sense of freedom

Traveling alone can be an incredibly liberating experience, having the freedom to do what you want, when you want.

Extra Tip: There are no annoying habits to put up with

We have to admit that friends can be quite annoying sometimes and some even have annoying habits. On solo trips, you don't have to put up with any habits like snoring, talking too loud, chewing too loud, etc. Also, there are no unnecessary arguments to interfere with your alone time. It is almost impossible to even have alone time on group trips.

Before deciding to travel solo, you need to know that you only have yourself to rely on which can be daunting but also invigorating, but at the end of the day, it is usually worth it.

Akinola Victoria is a passionate writer

