SoftMadeit, TT effects, others partners Pneuma Travels for 5day trip to Cape Town

The journey is a 5-day travel experience to Cape Town, South Africa. The scheduled Fun trip is set to take place in the second week of October 2023. Partaking in the trip are popular content creators under TT Effect management such as; Popular dancer and content creator Softmadeit and Purple Speedy, Multitalented TV host and creator; Abike Shuga, Dancer and fashion content creator; Blake official, Actor and fashion Model; Tjan, Iremide, Crispdal, and Kamtony.

The goal of the trip is to explore Cape Town in a first-of-its-kind style, where a group of creators embark on a vacation to explore one of Africa’s most beautiful countries, South Africa. The creators will be creating content, sharing travel tips, and showcasing their day-to-day activities in Cape Town. The TT Takes Cape Town trip is open to interested individuals, and groups of friends, as well as travel and lifestyle enthusiasts, who are interested in exploring the beautiful city of Cape Town, South Africa.

The TT Effect trip is put together by Pneuma Travels, an innovative AI-powered travel company partnering with TT effect creators to ensure a seamless journey and experience to Cape Town, South Africa. Pneuma Travel offers exceptional digital and technological support, through its AI, Sarah, by making travelling easier.

The Pneuma Travel app AI assistant provides a knowledgeable guide, offering real-time information and suggestions before, during, and after the trip with access to a database of online resources, updated with the latest local events and advisories. It supports users with a virtual assistant making it easier and more convenient for individuals and groups to plan itineraries including Flight scheduling and hotel booking, and to curate a range of personalized recommendations for a seamless experience. The app also enables Voice-activated booking and provides travel options within budget. The Pneuma Travel app can be downloaded on the App Store for iPhone users.

To join the TT effect group on this exciting 5-day trip to Cape Town, in collaboration with Pneumatravels, the best cost has been put together, Including Visas, flights, hotel, breakfast, dinner, and activities for the 5-day period:

Singles with the economy tickets - 1,950,000 NGN

Double: shared room with the economy ticket - 3,225,000 NGN

To join this fun experience in Cape Town, South Africa reach out to: booking@pneumatravel.com or send a DM to @pneumatravelinc.

To Partner or sponsor #TTtakesCapetown reach out to defearsmanagement@gmail.com or send a DM on Instagram to @tteffect_.

---

