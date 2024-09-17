Shrimps are not as healthy as you think, here are 6 reasons

High cholesterol:

Shrimp is high in cholesterol compared to other types of seafood. Although dietary cholesterol's impact on blood cholesterol levels is complex and not as straightforward as once thought, it's still advisable for individuals with heart conditions or high cholesterol to monitor their intake.

Allergens:

Shrimp is one of the most common allergens. Shellfish allergies can be severe and even life-threatening, making shrimp a risky choice for those with allergies.

Contaminants and pollutants:

Shrimp can be contaminated with pollutants and toxins. This is particularly true for shrimp caught in polluted waters, which can accumulate harmful substances like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, and other heavy metals.

Antibiotic use:

A significant amount of shrimp available in markets comes from farms that use antibiotics to prevent disease. These practices contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing a public health risk.

Environmental impact:

Shrimp farming can have detrimental effects on the environment. It often leads to the destruction of important ecosystems such as mangroves. Additionally, some farming practices disrupt local water quality and biodiversity.

Nutritional content:

While shrimp is a good source of certain nutrients like iodine and selenium, its overall fatty acid profile and the presence of beneficial omega-3 fats can vary significantly based on its diet and environment.