ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Shrimps are not as healthy as you think, here are 6 reasons

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Shrimp is often considered a healthy seafood choice due to its low-calorie content and high protein levels.

Shrimps
Shrimps

However, there are several aspects to consider that might make you think twice about consuming it regularly:

Recommended articles

Shrimp is high in cholesterol compared to other types of seafood. Although dietary cholesterol's impact on blood cholesterol levels is complex and not as straightforward as once thought, it's still advisable for individuals with heart conditions or high cholesterol to monitor their intake.

Cholestrol- Everlywell
Cholestrol- Everlywell Cholestrol- Everlywell Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Shrimp is one of the most common allergens. Shellfish allergies can be severe and even life-threatening, making shrimp a risky choice for those with allergies.

Shrimp can be contaminated with pollutants and toxins. This is particularly true for shrimp caught in polluted waters, which can accumulate harmful substances like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, and other heavy metals.

Contaminants and pollutants:
Contaminants and pollutants: "Absolutely everything we had was amazing — steak ribeye and shrimp, fettuccine Alfredo (Wow the sauce might have been one of the best I've ever tasted), two burgers, pierogies, onion rings, coconut pie, and peanut butter pie. And the homemade Sangria is a must!! You have to go eat there!" wrote Yelp user Rebeka E.Learn more about Dayton Tavern here. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

A significant amount of shrimp available in markets comes from farms that use antibiotics to prevent disease. These practices contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing a public health risk.

Shrimp farming can have detrimental effects on the environment. It often leads to the destruction of important ecosystems such as mangroves. Additionally, some farming practices disrupt local water quality and biodiversity.

Mangroves [Amarachi Ekekwe]
Mangroves [Amarachi Ekekwe] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While shrimp is a good source of certain nutrients like iodine and selenium, its overall fatty acid profile and the presence of beneficial omega-3 fats can vary significantly based on its diet and environment.

Considering these factors, it's important to source shrimp responsibly—preferably from farms with sustainable practices or from wild catch in areas known for clean waters. Moderation is also key in maintaining a balanced diet.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 animals that love to dance just like humans

5 animals that love to dance just like humans

7 signs of lust in a man’s eyes to watch out for

7 signs of lust in a man’s eyes to watch out for

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Shrimps are not as healthy as you think, here are 6 reasons

Shrimps are not as healthy as you think, here are 6 reasons

Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

Truth about 4 common toilet bowl myths

5 diseases that can be caused by unforgiveness and bitterness

5 diseases that can be caused by unforgiveness and bitterness

Why You're Unemployed: 6 important things job recruiters want you to know

Why You're Unemployed: 6 important things job recruiters want you to know

Top best activities for each phase of your cycle

Top best activities for each phase of your cycle

This is why some men get insecure when their wives make more money than them

This is why some men get insecure when their wives make more money than them

How to make ewedu soup like a pro

How to make ewedu soup like a pro

5 subtle personality traits that make you instantly attractive

5 subtle personality traits that make you instantly attractive

7 foods that increase your chances of developing cancer

7 foods that increase your chances of developing cancer

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The most expensive supermarket in the world [forbes]

This is the most expensive supermarket in the world - it costs ₦37,000 for a chicken

Ethiopian New Year [Youtube/hannahjoytv]

Why is Ethiopia just entering 2017 and celebrating a New Year in September?

Glenfiddich 21-year-old, +18 Drink Responsibly

Is this Glenfiddich 21-year-old legit?… Here’s how you can unmask counterfeits

This is why our mothers served us light soup when we were sick

This is why our mothers served us light soup when we were sick