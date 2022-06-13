Should June 12 democracy day mean anything to Nigerian Gen Zs?

Nigeria is a country heavily plagued by military coups. The military leaders betrayed each other at every point just to clinch power. For example, Yakubu Gowon came back to Nigeria from an African Union meeting to discover he wasn’t the head of state anymore.

Nigeria had a small stint of democratic government from 1979 - to 1983 under a regime led by Shehu Shagari.

The next time Nigeria would get a whiff of democracy was in 1993 when MKO Abiola was unofficially declared the winner. NEC, the electoral body at that time, would later famously declare the election null.

When MKO Abiola declared himself the winner, he was arrested and detained. Upon his release, he died of food poisoning on June 12 or should that be tea poisoning?

Some years later, democracy came beckoning when Obasanjo became president in 1999, and our childhood was filled with relative peace and prosperity.

Democracy day was formerly May 29th under the Obasanjo presidency but the current President Muhammadu Buhari shifted it to June 12.

Knowing little of the dictatorship of military rule, we ought to be the ones eating the dividends of democracy, but our adulthood has been one of the worst in Nigeria.

Our teenage years and early adulthood saw the leadership of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (2010-2015) and Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) - these two governments were riddled with insecurity, ASUU strikes, corruption, recession and failed policies.

Democracy has not been fair to young adults and that is why they have attempted to fight back.

In 2012, they organized an Occupy Nigeria protest and in 2020, they organized another protest, the End Sars protest which resulted in the loss of many young lives and the infamous Lekki Toll Gate massacre.

Many have taken flight and left the country behind without looking back, but for those still around, there may be a glimmer of hope.