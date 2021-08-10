RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 surprising foods that can increase your sex drive

Here are five surprising foods that may increase your sex drive, so you can have a more fulfilling relationship.

5 surprising foods that can increase your sex drive.
Although it was originally used as a natural remedy to enhance fertility, maca is now recognized for its powerful libido-boosting properties. In men, maca has been shown to help improve erectile dysfunction and increase sexual desire. In women, maca can help balance hormone levels and ward off side effects of menopause that may contribute to low sex drive, such as anxiety, depression and sexual dysfunction.

Well-known as a natural aphrodisiac, both Asian and American varieties of ginseng are believed to boost sex drive. The beneficial effects of ginseng are attributed to its content of ginsenosides, which have been shown to improve blood flow and decrease erectile dysfunction. Ginseng can also help improve libido, sexual performance, and even sperm quality.

Believe this, drinking enough water and staying hydrated can help you maintain sex drive and stamina. Dehydration is associated with a long list of negative side effects that can quickly kill the mood, like fatigue, headaches and vaginal dryness.

Dark chocolate is a natural aphrodisiac because it is high in tryptophan, a chemical that increases the synthesis of serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that can have a big impact on libido. In fact, some studies even show that eating more chocolate is associated with a significantly improved sexual function in women.

Oysters have been used as an aphrodisiac from ancient times.

Studies have shown that the zinc in oyster does not only help maintain a healthy sperm count, it also enhances the flow of blood to sexual organs in both genders as well as maintain hormone testosterone.

And a boost in hormone production translates into heightened sexual desire in many cases.

