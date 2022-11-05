RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Seed to Sip Forum – Life Beer reiterates its double-brewed quality for consumers satisfaction

#FeatureByLifeBeer: As part of its effort to continually serve its consumers with quality satisfaction and sustain its promise of progress, Nigeria’s premium beer, Life Continental Lager Beer dials up its ‘Double-Brewed for that Premium Quality Taste’ messaging during a Seed to Sip forum organised for the brand’s stakeholders on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at the Nigerian Breweries, Ama in Enugu State.

From locally sourcing the best ingredients to the expert distilling and maturing of the beer, the double-brewed Life Beer delivers premium quality from seed to sip.

The tagline ‘Life for Progress’ is a constant reminder that the brand will always be in support of its consumers’ progress journey, just as the brand itself is on a journey of consistent progress.

Commenting on the giant stride, the Senior Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe noted that the Double-Brewed Seed to Sip forum is consumer-focused as the brand is continually on a progressive journey to satisfy and celebrate consumers.

“Life Continental Lager Beer has become a brand synonymous with progress, and this is why we stop at nothing to satisfy our consumers' desire for quality lager beer. We decided to go a step further to ensure Life Beer comes with a double-brewed quality - Double Brewed for That Premium Quality Taste.

"I’m happy to announce that Life Beer has a premium and refreshing taste brewed for consumers’ enjoyment, and this seed-to-sip forum is a testament to our commitment to constantly keep you, our consumers, satisfied. Our tagline, “Life for Progress” is a constant reminder that the Life brand will always be in support of your progress journey, just like the brand itself is on the journey to making more progress.”

The event had in attendance the Enugu State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ugonna Ibe, the brand’s retailers, pressmen, as well as other stakeholders.

Life Continental Lager Beer continues to give its consumers a celebratory experience that will not only resonate with them, but also be equally memorable, and as it continues on its journey of progress, the premium brand reiterates its commitment to continually support its consumers on their journey of progress, while also encouraging them to defy the odds to achieve success.

About Life Continental Lager Beer

From its humble beginnings in Onitsha in 1983, Life Lager has grown to become a dominant beer brand in the country, while maintaining a unique cultural identity that broadly resonates with its devout consumers.

Revered for its unique cultural identity, Life Lager was in mid-2021, conferred a distinct title, ‘Mmanya Oganiru’ of Igboland (meaning beer for progress), by traditional rulers across the South-Eastern States in a ceremony that was held at Nri Town Hall, Anambra State.

Over the years, the brand has actively promoted a tradition of sharing a heritage of progress, with the core brand belief that “life is better when shared, and when life is shared, there is progress”.

Life Beer is expertly double-brewed to give that rich, crisp distinctive taste and well-rounded aroma in the true quality fashion of the master brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

