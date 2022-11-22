Reward your top performers and clients at the UX Party 2022!

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

#FeatureByYettyd: The 7th edition of the much-anticipated Unofficial Christmas Party (The UX Party) is here, and it promises to be bigger and better!

Happening on the 16th of December 2022 at The Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, The UX Party 2022 anticipates a party hall comprising 1,000 attendees, at least 100 CEOs, and 50 different top-tier organizations, all gathered at one venue for this grand party!

The Unofficial Christmas Party is the biggest multi-corporate, multi-industry end of year party night in Lagos, Nigeria. As the Christmas and end of the year season is usually full of so many activities for organizations, it is great that these organizations engage in a grand party to celebrate their wins for the year, as well as reward their staunch clientele and staff, without being saddled with the planning.

In addition, The Unofficial Christmas Party will include flawless execution and unforgettable guest experiences. The party will also feature excitement, fun moments, new connection opportunities, and attention to detail that organizations dream of but are not able to achieve on their own.

Other benefits include:

  • The chance to party in a stunning location, furnished by the best event designers.
  • The chance to be entertained by the best performers of the year.
  • The incredible opportunity to form new business connections in a fun environment
  • A platform that provides the much-needed sense of closure for the year’s activities.
  • Scrumptious 3-course meals by the best chefs in Lagos 
  • An opportunity to reward and motivate a company’s employees, clientele, and stakeholders. 
  • An after-party nightclub with the best DJs that keep guests on their feet all night long!
Premium Table tickets: 2.5m only for a table of 10 (Access to the CEOs’ lounge for all at the after party)

Executive Table tickets: 2m for a table of 10 (Access to the CEOs’ lounge for one (1) at the after party)

What’s not to love? Book your tickets now!

For discussion on sponsorship packages, or for further inquiries and participation, please contact us on yd@yettyd.com or signup@theuxparty.co

Cheers to the Party!

#FeatureByYettyd

