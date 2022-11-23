Relish in Cold Stone’s biggest ever Black Friday 50% Deal!!

As the festive season is knocking on the door and the most thrilling time in November draws near, Cold Stone has mind-blowing excitement to keep you off the rooftop. It’s the Biggest Black Friday deal guys!! It’s big, it’s large, it’s huge and it’s full of all the deliciousness you can ever imagine. You know Cold Stone gatcha and this time, they gatcha real good with a whole 50% off all prices and on ice cream flavours. Say what!!

Pulse Nigeria

It's the biggest indulgent season ever and a whole new thrill with the Cold Stone Biggest Black Friday Deal. Enjoy a 50% price slash on all ice cream flavours & all cup sizes and get yourself and your loved ones an indulgent experience like never before. Unlock a whole new fun and excitement with Cold Stone’s Black Friday deal. It’s the biggest you can ever imagine.

You can enjoy this offer on the go by visiting the website at www.coldstonecreamery.ng to place your order or locate a store near you with the red and white sign boldly written COLD STONE to enjoy the best of the instore experience or you can download the app on any Android or IOS device and simply place an order. It’s easy pizzy and the fun never ends but this offer is only on the 25th of November.

Pulse Nigeria

It’s all about indulging in your favourite flavours from your favourite ice cream makers for half the price on the 25th of November. So, on your marks! Save the date! And indulge!

It’s a Black Friday Deal for everyone. Take a time off your stressful day to unwind and excite your taste buds with a whole new experience. Go with your loved ones or go solo but maximize Cold Stone’s indulgent experience with the Black Friday Deal.

The feeling is intriguing. For more information jump on the website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ or walk into any outlet close to you and indulge in the exciting feeling brought to you by Cold Stone.

Follow on all social media platforms @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on Instagram @coldstonecreamerynigeria on Facebook and @coldstoneng on Twitter.

---