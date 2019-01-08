Tigernuts muffin [Afrolems]
Tigernuts muffin [Afrolems]

Ingredients 

  • 1¼ cups of already grounded Tiger nut flour
  • ½ cup of chopped Strawberries or any fruit of your preference
  • ¼ cup of coconut milk
  • ½ cup Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 eggs

Cooking time

1 hour 30 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert/snack

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Instructions

  1. Whisk your egg and coconut milk in a bowl and set aside
  2. Add the other dry ingredients and mix till a slightly thick but runny batter is formed
  3. Mix in your strawberries
  4. Preheat oven to 375 F, grease the pan and pour in your mixture into your muffin pan.
  5. Place in the oven to bake for 20 – 25 minutes.

This recipe first appeared on Afrolems.