Ingredients
- 1¼ cups of already grounded Tiger nut flour
- ½ cup of chopped Strawberries or any fruit of your preference
- ¼ cup of coconut milk
- ½ cup Sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 eggs
Cooking time
1 hour 30 minutes
Recipe category
Dessert/snack
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
6 servings
Instructions
- Whisk your egg and coconut milk in a bowl and set aside
- Add the other dry ingredients and mix till a slightly thick but runny batter is formed
- Mix in your strawberries
- Preheat oven to 375 F, grease the pan and pour in your mixture into your muffin pan.
- Place in the oven to bake for 20 – 25 minutes.
This recipe first appeared on Afrolems.