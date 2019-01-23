Cooking time
30 minutes
Recipe category
Main dish
Recipe cuisine
Italian/Tex-Mex
Cooking method
Sauteing
Recipe Yield
3 servings
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a deep frying pan and fry the chicken breasts on each side till properly cooked.
- Slice the chicken into thin slices.
- In the same pan, heat the butter then add the onion and peppers and saute until soft. Add the garlic and fry for another minute or so, then add the spices and seasoning. Stir till well combined.
- Pour in the stock, cream, cream cheese and stir. Bring to a bubble and stir in the cheese.
- Then re add the chicken, pasta and parsley and stir it up again.
Your chicken fajita pasta is ready! Serve warm.
This recipe first appeared on Twisted.co.uk