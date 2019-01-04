Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Stewing
Recipe Yield
6 servings
Ingredients
- Cut beef and prawns into little cubes and boil with seasonings of your choice.
- Wash and blend fresh tomato, red bell pepper and onions.
- Set pot on medium heat, add canola oil to the pot and let it heat up.
- Add a pinch of salt to the hot oil and add cut onions.
- Add your blended tomato paste to the hot oil.
- Add salt, pepper, bouillon cubes, a little water and crayfish to the tomato paste and allow to cook.
- Peel potatoes and cut into bite size cubes.
- Let the tomato paste cook for close to 15 minutes. Add more water if needed.
- Add your boiled meat and potatoes to the sauce.
- Allow potatoes to completely cook then add your spinach, stir and turn off heat.
Serve hot!