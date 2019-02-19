Ingredients
- Half medium sized white yam
- 2 scotch bonnet pepper or chilli peppers
- 1 large egg, whisked
- 200g beef or fish, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- Crushed garlic
- 1 Chicken stock cube/ knorr cube
- I small onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped spring onions
- cup all-purpose flour or bread crumbs
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- Salt
- Vegetable oil for deep frying of the stuffed yam balls
Cooking time
45 minutes
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Nigerian
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
13 servings
Instructions
- Peel yam and cut into medium cubes, wash and place in salted water and cook for 20 minutes until the yam is tender.
- Heat a pan of oil, then, stir fry the onions, garlic and the fish/meat. Season with chilli pepper, salt, 1 chicken stock cube, and thyme, and allow to cook well. Then add spring onions and any other vegetable you want to use for the filling. Stir fry for another minute and set aside.
- Drain the yam from the liquid when it is soft enough. Then blend, pound or pop in a food processor till smooth and stretchy.
- Beat egg and place in one bowl and place a cup of flour with ground pepper and salt in another bowl. Set both aside.
- Take a tablespoon of yam dough, flatten on your palm and scoop some filling into the dough, just enough for the dough to conveniently roll into a ball. Dip the ball of filled dough into the egg and then into the flour. Do this until all the dough is exhausted.
- Heat a pan of oil and deep fry the yam balls until you get an even golden brown colour.
- Place on a paper towel to drain.
Your stuffed yam balls are ready! Serve with a sauce.