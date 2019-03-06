Spicy palm weevil larvae recipe [Dobby's signature]
Spicy palm weevil larvae recipe [Dobby's signature]

Ingredients 

  • Handful of palm weevil larvae (already grilled)
  • Palm oil
  • 1 medium onion (chopped)
  • Fresh peppers (chopped)
  • 1 tsp ehuru
  • Handful of scentleaves
  • Salt to taste

Cooking time

20 minutes

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Frying

Instructions

  1. Heat a pan of oil and fry chopped onions for a couple of minutes.
  2. Then, add chopped fresh peppers and saute for another minute before adding salt, ehuru and stir fry for 5 minutes.
  3. Pour grilled palm weevil larva and stir fry for a while. Add the scent leaves and saute for another minute. Turn off heat.

Your snack is ready!