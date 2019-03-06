Ingredients
- Handful of palm weevil larvae (already grilled)
- Palm oil
- 1 medium onion (chopped)
- Fresh peppers (chopped)
- 1 tsp ehuru
- Handful of scentleaves
- Salt to taste
Cooking time
20 minutes
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Frying
Instructions
- Heat a pan of oil and fry chopped onions for a couple of minutes.
- Then, add chopped fresh peppers and saute for another minute before adding salt, ehuru and stir fry for 5 minutes.
- Pour grilled palm weevil larva and stir fry for a while. Add the scent leaves and saute for another minute. Turn off heat.
Your snack is ready!