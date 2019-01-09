Spicy fish [Sisi Jemimah]
Ingredients 

  • 2 whole tilapia fish (scaled and cleaned)
  • 1 large onion (divided) ( thinly slice half)
  • 4 cloves of garlic
  • 2 medium tomatoes
  • Hot pepper - chili or habanero ( rodo) - to taste
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 cubes maggi
  • Salt- to taste
  • 1 bell peppers (thinly sliced)

Cooking time

45 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Instructions

  1. Combine ingredients 2 through 7 in a blender or food processor. Process until coarse.
  2. With a sharp knife, make some deep incisions on both sides of each fish
  3. Place the fish in a large baking dish and pour over the puréed sauce. Top with chopped onions & peppers
  4. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 25 - 35 minutes or until the fish is cooked

Your fish is ready! Serve with rice and plantain.

This recipe first appeared on 9jafoodie.com.