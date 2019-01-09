Ingredients
- 2 whole tilapia fish (scaled and cleaned)
- 1 large onion (divided) ( thinly slice half)
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 2 medium tomatoes
- Hot pepper - chili or habanero ( rodo) - to taste
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 cubes maggi
- Salt- to taste
- 1 bell peppers (thinly sliced)
Cooking time
45 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
2 servings
Instructions
- Combine ingredients 2 through 7 in a blender or food processor. Process until coarse.
- With a sharp knife, make some deep incisions on both sides of each fish
- Place the fish in a large baking dish and pour over the puréed sauce. Top with chopped onions & peppers
- Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 25 - 35 minutes or until the fish is cooked
Your fish is ready! Serve with rice and plantain.
This recipe first appeared on 9jafoodie.com.