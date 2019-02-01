Ingredients
- 1 pack spaghetti
- 1kg turkey
- 1/2 cabbage
- 8 carrot sticks
- 2 cooking spoons green pea
- blended tomato and pepper
- 3 maggi cubes
- 1 onion
- to taste salt
Cooking time
35 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Boiling
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Instructions
- Heat some water in a pot and add spaghetti and some oil. Leave to boil till done. Drain water and set aside.
- In another pot, add sliced turkey, onions, maggi and salt. Add some water and cook for 10 minutes
- Then, add blended tomatoes and pepper to the boiling meat and cook for another 10 minutes
- Add chopped carrots and then green peas. Add salt to taste. Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn off heat.
- In a pan, heat 1tbsp of oil. Add sauce and saute for a bit. Then add the cooked spaghetti and mix gently till thoroughly combined.
Your spaghetti surprise is ready! Serve warm with a cold drink.