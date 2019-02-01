Spaghetti surprise recipe [Bettinna]
Ingredients 

  • 1 pack spaghetti
  • 1kg turkey
  • 1/2 cabbage
  • 8 carrot sticks
  • 2 cooking spoons green pea
  • blended tomato and pepper
  • 3 maggi cubes
  • 1 onion
  • to taste salt

Cooking time

35 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Instructions

  1. Heat some water in a pot and add spaghetti and some oil. Leave to boil till done. Drain water and set aside.
  2. In another pot, add sliced turkey, onions, maggi and salt. Add some water and cook for 10 minutes
  3. Then, add blended tomatoes and pepper to the boiling meat and cook for another 10 minutes
  4. Add chopped carrots and then green peas. Add salt to taste. Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn off heat.
  5. In a pan, heat 1tbsp of oil. Add sauce and saute for a bit. Then add the cooked spaghetti and mix gently till thoroughly combined.

Your spaghetti surprise is ready! Serve warm with a cold drink.