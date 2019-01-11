Fried rattlesnake with chips [Shutterstock]
Fried rattlesnake with chips [Shutterstock]

Ingredients 

  • 1 rattlesnake, skinned and cleaned
  • pinch of salt
  • pinch of cayenne pepper
  • pinch of black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

What better way to try snake meat for the first time than the Southern fried way?

Cooking time

1 hour 30 minutes

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Instructions

  1. Wash the rattlesnake and cut into 4-inch pieces. Soak in vinegar for 30 minutes.
  2. Wash again. Combine salt, peppers, garlic powder, onion powder, flour, and cornstarch in a medium bowl and set aside.
  3. Soak the rattlesnake in the buttermilk for 30 minutes to an hour.
  4. Heat 2 inches of oil in a medium pan until it reaches 375 degrees F.
  5. Then dip and cover the rattlesnake pieces in the flour and set aside.
  6. Fry the rattlesnake in the oil in batches to not overcrowd the pan.
  7. Fry 2 to 3 minutes or until the pieces are golden brown.

Your meal is ready! Serve with chips or rice.