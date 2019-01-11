Ingredients
- 1 rattlesnake, skinned and cleaned
- pinch of salt
- pinch of cayenne pepper
- pinch of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 3/4 cups buttermilk
- Vegetable oil, for frying
What better way to try snake meat for the first time than the Southern fried way?
Cooking time
1 hour 30 minutes
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Foreign
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
6 servings
Instructions
- Wash the rattlesnake and cut into 4-inch pieces. Soak in vinegar for 30 minutes.
- Wash again. Combine salt, peppers, garlic powder, onion powder, flour, and cornstarch in a medium bowl and set aside.
- Soak the rattlesnake in the buttermilk for 30 minutes to an hour.
- Heat 2 inches of oil in a medium pan until it reaches 375 degrees F.
- Then dip and cover the rattlesnake pieces in the flour and set aside.
- Fry the rattlesnake in the oil in batches to not overcrowd the pan.
- Fry 2 to 3 minutes or until the pieces are golden brown.
Your meal is ready! Serve with chips or rice.