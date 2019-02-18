Ingredients
- Half tuber of water yam
- 2 scotch bonnets (chopped)
- Half onion (chopped)
- Garlic
- 1 cube seasoning
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
Cooking time
40 minutes
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Nigerian
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
15 servings
Instructions
- Cut and peel yams. Rinse and grate till you get a drawy paste.
- Add the crushed garlic, onions, peppers, salt and seasoning. Mix well.
- Heat a pan of oil enough for deep frying.
- Scoop the paste in balls and pop in the oil. Deep fry till golden brown.
- Place on kitchen towels to drain.
Serve hot!