How to prepare Ojojo [Sisi jemimah]
How to prepare Ojojo [Sisi jemimah]

Ingredients 

  • Half tuber of water yam
  • 2 scotch bonnets (chopped)
  • Half onion (chopped)
  • Garlic
  • 1 cube seasoning
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for frying

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

15 servings

Instructions

  1. Cut and peel yams. Rinse and grate till you get a drawy paste.
  2. Add the crushed garlic, onions, peppers, salt and seasoning. Mix well.
  3. Heat a pan of oil enough for deep frying.
  4. Scoop the paste in balls and pop in the oil. Deep fry till golden brown.
  5. Place on kitchen towels to drain.

Serve hot!