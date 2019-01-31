How to prepare Potato Dog [Dobby's Signature]
How to prepare Potato Dog [Dobby's Signature]

Ingredients 

  • 8 medium sized potatoes
  • 3 sausages
  • 3 cheese slices
  • Half cup potato flour
  • 1 small red and green bell pepper each (chopped)
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil for cooking
  • Skewers

Cooking time

45 minutes

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

3 servings

Instructions

  1. Peel the potatoes, wash and place in a pot of water with a little salt. Allow to boil on medium heat for 10 minutes till the potatoes get soft.
  2. Add the sausages into the pot and allow to boil for another five minutes. Turn off heat.
  3. In a large bowl, pour in the hot potatoes and mash with a fork or wooden spoon.
  4. Add the chopped peppers and flour and mix well. Use fingers to massage the dough.
  5. Insert a skewer into each sausage, then use wrap the sausages with the cheese slices.
  6. Mould each stick of cheese-wrapped sausage with potato dough, till totally covered and look like corn dogs
  7. Place the dogs in the fridge and allow to chill for some hours.
  8. Heat up the cooking oil in a pan and fry the dogs till golden brown.

Serve warm!

This recipe first appeared on dobbyssignature.com.