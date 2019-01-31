Ingredients
- 8 medium sized potatoes
- 3 sausages
- 3 cheese slices
- Half cup potato flour
- 1 small red and green bell pepper each (chopped)
- Salt to taste
- Oil for cooking
- Skewers
Cooking time
45 minutes
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
3 servings
Instructions
- Peel the potatoes, wash and place in a pot of water with a little salt. Allow to boil on medium heat for 10 minutes till the potatoes get soft.
- Add the sausages into the pot and allow to boil for another five minutes. Turn off heat.
- In a large bowl, pour in the hot potatoes and mash with a fork or wooden spoon.
- Add the chopped peppers and flour and mix well. Use fingers to massage the dough.
- Insert a skewer into each sausage, then use wrap the sausages with the cheese slices.
- Mould each stick of cheese-wrapped sausage with potato dough, till totally covered and look like corn dogs
- Place the dogs in the fridge and allow to chill for some hours.
- Heat up the cooking oil in a pan and fry the dogs till golden brown.
Serve warm!
This recipe first appeared on dobbyssignature.com.