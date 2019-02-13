Ingredients
- 4/5 catfish steaks
- 3 fingers of half-ripe plantain (chopped )
- Handful chopped onions
- 2 scotch bonnet peppers
- 1 tablespoon pepper soup spice
- Scent leaf
- 1/2 teaspoon chilli powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder
- 1 tablespoon crayfish powder
- Maggi cubes
- Salt to taste
Cooking time
20 minutes
Recipe category
Appetizer
Recipe cuisine
Nigerian
Cooking method
Boiling
Recipe Yield
5 servings
Instructions
- Mix chilli, ginger, ehuru, beef seasoning and salt.
- Season the catfish with the mix and set aside for 20 minutes.
- In a pot, put the seasoned fish, put the plantain, crayfish, onions, maggi, rest of the peppersoup spices and some water. Bring to boil on low heat.
- As soon as the fish is cooked, remove and leave plantain to cook till soft.
- Return catfish to the pot and add scent leaves, uziza/ effirin and leave to cook for about 2 minutes. Turn off heat.
Serve hot!