Catfish and plantain peppersoup [Cookpad]

Ingredients 

  • 4/5 catfish steaks
  • 3 fingers of half-ripe plantain (chopped )
  • Handful chopped onions
  • 2 scotch bonnet peppers
  • 1 tablespoon pepper soup spice
  • Scent leaf
  • 1/2 teaspoon chilli powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder
  • 1 tablespoon crayfish powder
  • Maggi cubes
  • Salt to taste

Cooking time

20 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

5 servings

Instructions

  1. Mix chilli, ginger, ehuru, beef seasoning and salt.
  2. Season the catfish with the mix and set aside for 20 minutes.
  3. In a pot, put the seasoned fish, put the plantain, crayfish, onions, maggi, rest of the peppersoup spices and some water. Bring to boil on low heat.
  4. As soon as the fish is cooked, remove and leave plantain to cook till soft.
  5. Return catfish to the pot and add scent leaves, uziza/ effirin and leave to cook for about 2 minutes. Turn off heat.

Serve hot!