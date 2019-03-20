Ingredients
- 3 big Panla (cleaned and in pieces)
- 10 plum Tomatoes (roughly blended)
- 1 big Onion (chopped)
- 4 fresh peppers (roughly blended)
- 1 small Green Bell Pepper (chopped)
- 1 tbsp Ground crayfish
- 1 tsp chopped Ginger
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp Thyme
- 1 Seasoning Cube
- 1/2 cup Vegetable Oil
Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Stewing
Recipe Yield
- 8 servings
Instructions
- Heat vegetable oil in a pot, then add chopped onions, chopped ginger and chopped bell pepper. Sauté till fragrant.
- Add the roughly blend tomato and pepper to the pot. Allow to heat for 5 minutes.
- Scatter the panla into the pot, then add chopped green pepper.
- Add salt, thyme and seasoning cube. Cover the pot and allow to cook for 10 minutes or till the oil starts floating at the top. Stir at intervals, taste and adjust seasoning.
- Add ground crayfish and allow to simmer for 5 more minutes. Then, turn off heat.
Your Panla stew is ready!