Ingredients
- 2 cups of bean flour (bean paste) or raw beans
- Red onions (chopped)
- Ground crayfish
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 3 large onions for the rings
- Seasoning cubes
- 200g cheddar
- 100g plain flour
- 4 eggs, beaten with a little milk
- 100g bread crumbs
- 1 litre oil, for frying
Cooking time
1 hour 30 minutes
Recipe category
Appetizer/Snack
Recipe cuisine
American/Nigerian
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
5 servings
Instructions
- Add the bean flour to a bowl, very little water, chopped onions, crayfish, seasoning cube, salt, pepper and mix for 5 minutes to form a mash. If using raw beans, peel beans and blend with other ingredients to form thick paste. In both scenarios, make sure the paste is very thick.
- Peel the onions and cut them in half and separate them into rings.
- Fill each rings with the paste and set to chill in a fridge for an hour.
- In three separate bowls, pour the flour, eggs and bread crumbs. Dip the onion rings one at a time first into the flour, then the eggs, then the crumbs. Make sure they are thoroughly coated - another dip in the egg and breadcrumbs will make them a bit crunchier.
- Fry them in batches until they are golden and crisp.
Your akara-onion rings are ready! Serve cool.