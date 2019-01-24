Nigerian-style akara onion rings [Cooking TV recipes]
Ingredients 

  • 2 cups of bean flour (bean paste) or raw beans
  • Red onions (chopped)
  • Ground crayfish
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 3 large onions for the rings
  • Seasoning cubes
  • 200g cheddar
  • 100g plain flour
  • 4 eggs, beaten with a little milk
  • 100g bread crumbs
  • 1 litre oil, for frying

Cooking time

1 hour 30 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer/Snack

Recipe cuisine

American/Nigerian

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

5 servings

Instructions

  1. Add the bean flour to a bowl, very little water, chopped onions, crayfish, seasoning cube, salt, pepper and mix for 5 minutes to form a mash. If using raw beans, peel beans and blend with other ingredients to form thick paste. In both scenarios, make sure the paste is very thick.
  2. Peel the onions and cut them in half and separate them into rings.
  3. Fill each rings with the paste and set to chill in a fridge for an hour.
  4. In three separate bowls, pour the flour, eggs and bread crumbs. Dip the onion rings one at a time first into the flour, then the eggs, then the crumbs. Make sure they are thoroughly coated - another dip in the egg and breadcrumbs will make them a bit crunchier.
  5. Fry them in batches until they are golden and crisp.

Your akara-onion rings are ready! Serve cool.