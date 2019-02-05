Ingredients
- 3 cups brown/black eyed beans (picked and soaked in water for some hours)
- Chunks of yam
- 1.5 cooking spoons of red palm oil
- 2 medium onions
- Dry or fresh Pepper (blended)
- Salt (to taste)
- 1 big stock cube
Cooking time
50 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Boiling
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Instructions
- Add water to about 2 inches above the beans, sliced onions and allow to boil till the beans is partially soft. Add water to cook till soft as required to.
- Once the beans is soft, add the chunks of yam and allow to cook for 10 minutes.
- In another smaller pot, pour the red oil and add onions. Saute for a minute and add pepper, salt and stock cubes. Fry for another 3 minutes and set aside. This gives your porridge a special taste.
- Add the palm oil sauce into the yam and beans pot.
- Allow to cook till the yam is soft and any excess water is dried.
Your yam and beans porridge is ready! Serve warm.