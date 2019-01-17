Mocha Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins [Daily Mail]
Ingredients 

  • 5 teaspoons instant coffee granules
  • 5 teaspoons hot water
  • 3/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1-1/4 cups sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1-1/3 cups mashed ripe bananas
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Cooking time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Desserts/Snack

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

2 dozen servings

Nutritional value

198 calories

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°.
  2. Dissolve coffee granules in hot water in a small bowl and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, whip butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat well.
  4. Add in bananas, vanilla and coffee mixture and beat.
  5. In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add these dry ingredients to creamed mixture until moistened a bit.
  6. Pour in chocolate chips.
  7. Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full, place in tray and pop into oven. Bake 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in muffin comes out clean.
  8. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.

Your muffins are ready! Serve warm.