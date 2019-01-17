Ingredients
- 5 teaspoons instant coffee granules
- 5 teaspoons hot water
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1-1/4 cups sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1-1/3 cups mashed ripe bananas
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1-1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
Cooking time
50 minutes
Recipe category
Desserts/Snack
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
2 dozen servings
Nutritional value
198 calories
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Dissolve coffee granules in hot water in a small bowl and set aside.
- In a large bowl, whip butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat well.
- Add in bananas, vanilla and coffee mixture and beat.
- In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add these dry ingredients to creamed mixture until moistened a bit.
- Pour in chocolate chips.
- Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full, place in tray and pop into oven. Bake 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in muffin comes out clean.
- Cool 5 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
Your muffins are ready! Serve warm.