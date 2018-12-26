Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Entree/Appetizers

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Ingredients

One goat head (washed with potash and cut)

1 medium sized red onion

8-10 ehuru seeds

100-200ml palm oil

2-3 Scotch Bonnet peppers (ata-rodo)

Handful utazi leaves (sliced)

Handful ukpaka (optional)

Potash

Bouillon

Crayfish (optional)

Salt – To Taste

Dry grinded pepper – To taste

Instructions

Put your goat head in a large pot, add enough water just to cover the meat. Season with salt and onion and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let the meat cook until it softens Add reserved brain into the pot of meat. When water is almost dry, remove from heat and set aside Meanwhile, toast ehuru seeds and finely blend in a blender with the ata-rodo, a few slices of onion, and the brain. You can pound all in a mortar. Strain potash mix to remove any residue. Set aside. In another pot or in a large mortar pour in some palm oil and stir in the ngó mix or dissolved potash until a slightly thick oil result. This resulting oil blend is called Ncha. Add the blended/pounded ingredients, ukpaka, and some of the utazi into the oil mix. Thoroughly combine. Add meat with some dry pepper. Season with a bouillon and a pinch of salt. Add some water or stock if mixture is too thick. Return to the stove on low heat and stir for about two minutes. Remove from heat.

Your Isi ewu is ready to serve, garnish with fresh onion and utazi. Serve with a side cold bottle of palm wine!

This recipe first appeared on Nigerianlazychef.com.