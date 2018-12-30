How to prepare ground beef spaghetti [Foodiecrush]
Cooking time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Nutrition

431 calories

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 pack of uncooked thin spaghetti, halved
  • 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 medium green pepper, chopped
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1-1/2 cups water

Instructions

  1. In a clean pot, place beef, green pepper, onion, garlic and some water over medium heat and cook for 8-10 minutes until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are tender.
  2. Drain beef, break up the beef into crumbles and set aside.
  3. In a pot, put some water, tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder and salt to taste. Bring to a boil.
  4. Reduce heat and add the spaghetti. Allow to simmer on low heat, covered, until spaghetti is tender, 6-8 minutes.

Your ground beef spaghetti is ready!