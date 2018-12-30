Cooking time
30 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Stewing
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Nutrition
431 calories
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 pack of uncooked thin spaghetti, halved
- 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-1/2 cups water
Instructions
- In a clean pot, place beef, green pepper, onion, garlic and some water over medium heat and cook for 8-10 minutes until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are tender.
- Drain beef, break up the beef into crumbles and set aside.
- In a pot, put some water, tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder and salt to taste. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and add the spaghetti. Allow to simmer on low heat, covered, until spaghetti is tender, 6-8 minutes.
Your ground beef spaghetti is ready!