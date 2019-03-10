Ingredients ½kg meats

4 salmon steaks (seasoned and grilled)

1 handful dry whole crayfish (blended)

2½ cups okra (chopped, grated or blended)

Handful spinach or kale

2 bay leaves

4 plum tomatoes (chopped or roughly blended)

2 crushed fresh ata-rodo

1 medium onion

2 garlic cloves (crushed)

4 tsp dry pepper

2½ tsp. black pepper

¼ cup crayfish

3 cooking spoons of Palm oil

Bouillon cubes

Salt to taste

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Ghanaian

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Instructions

Cook meat with garlic, a pinch of salt, some onion, ginger, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp dry pepper and seasoning cube. When done, drain the meats from the stock and set aside. Heat palm oil in a pot but do not bleach. Put in the rest of the chopped onions and sauté till onions are almost translucent. Then add the crayfish and bay leaves and fry for about 30 seconds while turning the contents of the pot around to prevent burning. Add the boiled meats and cook for a few minutes. Then, add the tomatoes and peppers. After tomato has fried a bit, add some of the meat stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, then add the remaining black pepper, salmon, crayfish and dry pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 5 minutes uncovered. Finally, add the vegetables and set aside.

Your soup is ready! Serve with any swallow of choice.