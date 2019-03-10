Ingredients
- ½kg meats
- 4 salmon steaks (seasoned and grilled)
- 1 handful dry whole crayfish (blended)
- 2½ cups okra (chopped, grated or blended)
- Handful spinach or kale
- 2 bay leaves
- 4 plum tomatoes (chopped or roughly blended)
- 2 crushed fresh ata-rodo
- 1 medium onion
- 2 garlic cloves (crushed)
- 4 tsp dry pepper
- 2½ tsp. black pepper
- ¼ cup crayfish
- 3 cooking spoons of Palm oil
- Bouillon cubes
- Salt to taste
Cooking time
40 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Ghanaian
Cooking method
Boiling
Recipe Yield
6 servings
Instructions
- Cook meat with garlic, a pinch of salt, some onion, ginger, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp dry pepper and seasoning cube. When done, drain the meats from the stock and set aside.
- Heat palm oil in a pot but do not bleach. Put in the rest of the chopped onions and sauté till onions are almost translucent.
- Then add the crayfish and bay leaves and fry for about 30 seconds while turning the contents of the pot around to prevent burning.
- Add the boiled meats and cook for a few minutes.
- Then, add the tomatoes and peppers. After tomato has fried a bit, add some of the meat stock and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat, then add the remaining black pepper, salmon, crayfish and dry pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 5 minutes uncovered.
- Finally, add the vegetables and set aside.
Your soup is ready! Serve with any swallow of choice.