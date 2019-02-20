Fish-stuffed akara [Nigerian lazy chef]
Fish-stuffed akara [Nigerian lazy chef]

Ingredients 

  • 3/4 cup Beans Flour
  • 1 Large Egg
  • 1 White Fish Fillet
  • A handful of Chopped Onions
  • 1 Seasoning Cube
  • 1 teaspoon of black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of chilli powder
  • 1/2 cup of water

Cooking time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Side dish

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

10 servings

Instructions

  1. Wash your fish and cut into small squares, season with half a seasoning cube and black pepper and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, mix the beans flour, onions, chilli powder, egg, half a seasoning cube and water till a batter is formed that is between runny and thick.
  3. Heat up your oil for deep frying.
  4. Place your fish squares in the mix and with a spoon scoop the fish with a bit of the mixture and deep fry for 3-5 minutes on medium heat till brown.
  5. Serve hot with a spicy sauce.

This recipe first appeared on Afrolems.com.