Ingredients
- 3/4 cup Beans Flour
- 1 Large Egg
- 1 White Fish Fillet
- A handful of Chopped Onions
- 1 Seasoning Cube
- 1 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of chilli powder
- 1/2 cup of water
Cooking time
30 minutes
Recipe category
Side dish
Recipe cuisine
Nigerian
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
10 servings
Instructions
- Wash your fish and cut into small squares, season with half a seasoning cube and black pepper and set aside.
- In a bowl, mix the beans flour, onions, chilli powder, egg, half a seasoning cube and water till a batter is formed that is between runny and thick.
- Heat up your oil for deep frying.
- Place your fish squares in the mix and with a spoon scoop the fish with a bit of the mixture and deep fry for 3-5 minutes on medium heat till brown.
- Serve hot with a spicy sauce.
This recipe first appeared on Afrolems.com.