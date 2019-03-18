Cooking time

1 hour 20 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

8 servings

Instructions

Wash goat meat and panla, and boil in a pot with 2-3 cups of water, seasoned with salt and 2 seasoning cubes. Cover and let boil till meat is quite tender. Add some more water and add smoked fish and crayfish powder. Cover and allow to simmer for a few minutes. The add palm oil and stir. Allow to boil to for 7-10 minutes, stir, taste and adjust seasoning accordingly. Blend the dried vegetables with ginger, onion, hot pepper and water until smooth, then add vegetables into broth. Stir and taste. Adjust seasoning and water accordingly. Cover and allow to simmer for 12-15 minutes, then turn off heat.

Your soup is ready! Serve with your choice of swallow.

This recipe first appeared on 9jafoodie.com.