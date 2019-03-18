Cooking time
1 hour 20 minutes
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Boiling
Recipe Yield
8 servings
Instructions
- Wash goat meat and panla, and boil in a pot with 2-3 cups of water, seasoned with salt and 2 seasoning cubes. Cover and let boil till meat is quite tender.
- Add some more water and add smoked fish and crayfish powder. Cover and allow to simmer for a few minutes. The add palm oil and stir. Allow to boil to for 7-10 minutes, stir, taste and adjust seasoning accordingly.
- Blend the dried vegetables with ginger, onion, hot pepper and water until smooth, then add vegetables into broth. Stir and taste. Adjust seasoning and water accordingly.
- Cover and allow to simmer for 12-15 minutes, then turn off heat.
Your soup is ready! Serve with your choice of swallow.
This recipe first appeared on 9jafoodie.com.