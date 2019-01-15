How to prepare steamed egg [Pinterest/mykoreankitchen]
Ingredients 

  • 6 eggs
  • 2 tomatoes (chopped)
  • 2 bell peppers (chopped)
  • 1 spring onion (chopped)
  • 1 green pepper (chopped)
  • Salt to taste
  • Other seasoning of choice (optional)

Cooking time

20 minutes

Recipe category

Breakfast

Recipe cuisine

Korean

Cooking method

Steaming

Recipe yield

6 servings

Ingredients

Instructions

  1. Break eggs into a bowl and whisk.
  2. Add tomatoes, peppers, onion and salt. Add the other seasonings if using.
  3. In a wok or non-stick pan, heat about 150ml of water.
  4. When water is heated, but not boiled, pour in egg mixture. Let heat be low or medium.
  5. Leave for about a minute, then use a rubber spatula to turn mixture, making sure to scrape the bottom and sides of the pan. Allow to simmer again. Repeat between 2 minute intervals.
  6. When the egg starts to thicken, about 80% done, cover with a lid and allow to steam on low heat. Your egg should look almost like scrambled eggs.

Your eggs are ready, and you didn't even have to use oil!