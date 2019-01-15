Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 2 tomatoes (chopped)
- 2 bell peppers (chopped)
- 1 spring onion (chopped)
- 1 green pepper (chopped)
- Salt to taste
- Other seasoning of choice (optional)
Cooking time
20 minutes
Recipe category
Breakfast
Recipe cuisine
Korean
Cooking method
Steaming
Recipe yield
6 servings
Instructions
- Break eggs into a bowl and whisk.
- Add tomatoes, peppers, onion and salt. Add the other seasonings if using.
- In a wok or non-stick pan, heat about 150ml of water.
- When water is heated, but not boiled, pour in egg mixture. Let heat be low or medium.
- Leave for about a minute, then use a rubber spatula to turn mixture, making sure to scrape the bottom and sides of the pan. Allow to simmer again. Repeat between 2 minute intervals.
- When the egg starts to thicken, about 80% done, cover with a lid and allow to steam on low heat. Your egg should look almost like scrambled eggs.
Your eggs are ready, and you didn't even have to use oil!