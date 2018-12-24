How to prepare peppered snail [Dobby's Signature]
How to prepare peppered snail [Dobby's Signature]

Amidst all the festivities, you need small chops that will keep the mouths moving and the stomachs satisfied, before the main meals come.

Cooking time

1 hour 45 minutes

Recipe category

Snack/Appetizers

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Extra large snails
  • 6 Medium scotch bonnet pepper (finely chopped)
  • 2 Medium tomatoes (finely chopped)
  • 1 Medium onions (chopped)
  • 1 Slice green bell pepper (sliced)
  • curry powder
  • seasoning cubes
  • salt
  • vegetable oil (for frying)
  • Alum and lemons/lime

Instructions

  1. Clean snails with lemons or lime using alum till slime and smell is gone.
  2. Put snails in a pot with some water. Add salt, seasoning cube, some chopped onion and cook until soft, then drain from the stock and set aside.
  3. Heat a pan of oil and fry the snails for just a bit. Set aside.
  4. Heat pan of oil again and pour in the rest of the onions. Saute till translucent.
  5. Add the peppers and tomatoes. Fry for 2 minutes then add salt, seasoning and some curry powder.
  6. Add the hot fried snail and continue stir frying for 1 minute (To allow the snail marinate in the sauce, the snail should go straight into the pepper sauce immediately as its taken off the hot oil). Leave for 5 minutes and turn off heat.

Your peppered snails snack is ready! Serve with cold drinks.