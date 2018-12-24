Amidst all the festivities, you need small chops that will keep the mouths moving and the stomachs satisfied, before the main meals come.
Cooking time
1 hour 45 minutes
Recipe category
Snack/Appetizers
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Extra large snails
- 6 Medium scotch bonnet pepper (finely chopped)
- 2 Medium tomatoes (finely chopped)
- 1 Medium onions (chopped)
- 1 Slice green bell pepper (sliced)
- curry powder
- seasoning cubes
- salt
- vegetable oil (for frying)
- Alum and lemons/lime
Instructions
- Clean snails with lemons or lime using alum till slime and smell is gone.
- Put snails in a pot with some water. Add salt, seasoning cube, some chopped onion and cook until soft, then drain from the stock and set aside.
- Heat a pan of oil and fry the snails for just a bit. Set aside.
- Heat pan of oil again and pour in the rest of the onions. Saute till translucent.
- Add the peppers and tomatoes. Fry for 2 minutes then add salt, seasoning and some curry powder.
- Add the hot fried snail and continue stir frying for 1 minute (To allow the snail marinate in the sauce, the snail should go straight into the pepper sauce immediately as its taken off the hot oil). Leave for 5 minutes and turn off heat.
Your peppered snails snack is ready! Serve with cold drinks.