Chicken-stuffed cheesy garlic bread [Copy Me That]
Ingredients 

  • 1 package bread buns/rolls
  • 2 tbsp of butter
  • 1 tbsp of chopped garlic
  • 1 tbsp of chopped basil
  • 1 chicken breast (cubed)
  • ½ tbsp of salt
  • ½ tbsp of pepper
  • ½ tbsp of oregano
  • Flour
  • Egg
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Mozzarella cheese

Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

Baking and frying

Recipe Yield

7 servings

Instructions

  1. Hollow out 1 package of Hawaiian rolls by pushing the top of each bread roll down.
  2. Melt 2 tbsp of butter with 1 tbsp of garlic and 1 tbsp of chopped basil.
  3. Brush the rolls with the melted mixture.
  4. In each hollow, add a spoon of tomato sauce and a slice of mozzarella. Set aside.
  5. Dip each cubed chicken breast in flour, egg and flour again. Fry the chicken breasts at 300F until golden crispy.
  6. Add chicken into the rolls, top with more tomato sauce and an extra slice of mozzarella.
  7. Bake at 350 degrees Farenheit for 20 minutes.

Serve warm!