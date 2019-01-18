Ingredients
- 1 package bread buns/rolls
- 2 tbsp of butter
- 1 tbsp of chopped garlic
- 1 tbsp of chopped basil
- 1 chicken breast (cubed)
- ½ tbsp of salt
- ½ tbsp of pepper
- ½ tbsp of oregano
- Flour
- Egg
- Tomato Sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Foreign
Cooking method
Baking and frying
Recipe Yield
7 servings
Instructions
- Hollow out 1 package of Hawaiian rolls by pushing the top of each bread roll down.
- Melt 2 tbsp of butter with 1 tbsp of garlic and 1 tbsp of chopped basil.
- Brush the rolls with the melted mixture.
- In each hollow, add a spoon of tomato sauce and a slice of mozzarella. Set aside.
- Dip each cubed chicken breast in flour, egg and flour again. Fry the chicken breasts at 300F until golden crispy.
- Add chicken into the rolls, top with more tomato sauce and an extra slice of mozzarella.
- Bake at 350 degrees Farenheit for 20 minutes.
Serve warm!