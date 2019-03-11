Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Brazillian

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

20 servings

Instructions

  1. Peel the cassava root and grate it. It is also possible to grate the cassava in the food processor but the result might be a little coarser.
  2. Place the grated cassava root in a cheesecloth and squeeze out the excess moisture and starch from the cassava.
  3. Grate the coconut or shred it in the food processor. It is also possible to use dried shredded coconut.
  4. For this recipe, it is preferable to use caster sugar (finer than regular sugar) but crystal sugar will also work.
  5. Mix the three ingredients in a bowl.
  6. Preheat oven to 300 F.
  7. Meanwhile, pour a little of the mixture into muffin molds. You can also use rings and pack the preparation within the rings.
  8. Place in the oven. After 20 minutes, turn the biscuits over and cook for another 10 minutes.
  9. Take the cookies out of the oven and sprinkle them with icing sugar (optional)

This recipe first appeared on 196 flavors.