Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Brazillian
Cooking method
Baking
Recipe Yield
20 servings
Instructions
- Peel the cassava root and grate it. It is also possible to grate the cassava in the food processor but the result might be a little coarser.
- Place the grated cassava root in a cheesecloth and squeeze out the excess moisture and starch from the cassava.
- Grate the coconut or shred it in the food processor. It is also possible to use dried shredded coconut.
- For this recipe, it is preferable to use caster sugar (finer than regular sugar) but crystal sugar will also work.
- Mix the three ingredients in a bowl.
- Preheat oven to 300 F.
- Meanwhile, pour a little of the mixture into muffin molds. You can also use rings and pack the preparation within the rings.
- Place in the oven. After 20 minutes, turn the biscuits over and cook for another 10 minutes.
- Take the cookies out of the oven and sprinkle them with icing sugar (optional)
This recipe first appeared on 196 flavors.