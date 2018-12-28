Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Main meal
Recipe cuisine
Local
Cooking method
Stewing
Recipe Yield
4 servings
Ingredients
- A Cup of Sesame Seeds
- 1 cup of blended red bell pepper, tomato and scotch bonnet pepper mix.
- One large bulb of Onion
- 7 pieces of Beef
- 5 Pieces of Kpomo (Cow Skin)
- 1/2 cup of Crayfish pieces
- Seasoning cubes
- 1 tablespoon of Crayfish powder
- A handful of chopped Bitter leaves
- 1 handful of chopped scent leaves
- 2 cooking spoons of Palm Oil
Instructions
- Rinse the sesame seeds in a fine mesh sieve and drain. Place the seeds in a shallow pan, and toast stirring consistently on medium heat for 10- 15 minutes or until the sesame seeds are toasty and fragrant.
- Blend the tomatoes and set aside.
- Allow the sesame seeds to cool completely, then grind into a powder in a food processor or with a mortar and pestle. Once the sesame seeds are powdered. Stop grinding so that the sesame seeds don't turn into a paste.
- In pot, sautee the onions and scotch bonnet peppers on medium heat until for 5 minutes.
- Add in the blended tomatoes and saute for another 15 minutes. The tomatoes should be reduced to a paste.
- Turn the heat down to low, then add in the crayfish and seasoning cubes. Saute for another 5 minutes.
- After 5 minutes, add in the stock, and continue cooking the soup covered on low heat for 10 minutes.
- Begin adding in the ground sesame seeds. Stir, and into the stew, cover and allow to simmer for 15 minutes.
- After 15 minutes, add in the chopped spinach, stir and adjust the seasoning to your taste. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes.