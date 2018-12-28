Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Ingredients

  • A Cup of Sesame Seeds
  • 1 cup of blended red bell pepper, tomato and scotch bonnet pepper mix.
  • One large bulb of Onion
  • 7 pieces of Beef
  • 5 Pieces of Kpomo (Cow Skin)
  • 1/2 cup of Crayfish pieces
  • Seasoning cubes
  • 1 tablespoon of Crayfish powder
  • A handful of chopped Bitter leaves
  • 1 handful of chopped scent leaves
  • 2 cooking spoons of Palm Oil

Instructions

  1. Rinse the sesame seeds in a fine mesh sieve and drain. Place the seeds in a shallow pan, and toast stirring consistently on medium heat for 10- 15 minutes or until the sesame seeds are toasty and fragrant. 
  2. Blend the tomatoes and set aside.
  3. Allow the sesame seeds to cool completely, then grind into a powder in a food processor or with a mortar and pestle. Once the sesame seeds are powdered. Stop grinding so that the sesame seeds don't turn into a paste.
  4. In pot, sautee the onions and scotch bonnet peppers on medium heat until for 5 minutes.
  5. Add in the blended tomatoes and saute for another 15 minutes. The tomatoes should be reduced to a paste.
  6. Turn the heat down to low, then add in the crayfish and seasoning cubes. Saute for another 5 minutes.
  7. After 5 minutes, add in the stock, and continue cooking the soup covered on low heat for 10 minutes.
  8. Begin adding in the ground sesame seeds. Stir, and into the stew, cover and allow to simmer for 15 minutes.
  9. After 15 minutes, add in the chopped spinach, stir and adjust the seasoning to your taste. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes.