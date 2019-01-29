Ingredients
- 6 whole Bananas, Halved
- 1 package (about 16 Oz. Size) Refrigerated Spring Roll Wrappers
- 1 cup Nutella Spread
- Hot Oil For Frying
Cooking time
30 minutes
Recipe category
Dessert
Recipe cuisine
Intercontinental
Cooking method
Frying
Recipe Yield
12 servings
Instructions
- Trim bananas and unwrap spring roll wrappers.
- With a corner towards you, place a banana half with Nutella in the center of the wrapper. Tuck the corner under the banana so that there is a single layer of wrapper around the banana. Fold the two sides in tightly and seal with wet fingers. Continue rolling the banana up in the wrapper and seal with more paper.
- Heat 2″ of oil to 375ºF and place about 3 spring rolls into the oil at a time, cooking for about 2 minutes or until they are nice and golden.
- Carefully, use a slotted spoon to remove spring rolls, shake off excess oil, and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
Serve warm with ice cream and enjoy!
This recipe first appeared on Tastykitchen.com.