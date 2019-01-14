Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground beef (about 1 kg)
- 1 medium onion - chopped
- 8 cloves garlic - minced
- 1 large egg
- 3 sprigs parsley - chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 4 seasoning cubes
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 3/4 cup oil
- 3-4 large tomatoes - chopped
- 16 ounces tomato sauce (about 450g) I used 2 8oz cans
- 3 leaves basil - chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
Cooking time
1 hour
Recipe category
Side dish
Recipe cuisine
Continental
Cooking method
Stewing
Recipe Yield
8 servings
Instructions
- In a large bowl place meat, breadcrumbs, egg, parsley, half the garlic, half the onion, salt, white pepper and seasoning cubes. Mix with your hands until just combined.
- Use an ice cream scoop to scoop out the meat mixture then form into a ball with your palms. Place on a tray. Repeat process until meat mixture is finished.
- Heat the oil in a pan on high for about 5 minutes. Turn down the heat to medium then place the balls into the oil. Be sure not to overcrowd the pan with the balls.
- Let one side cook for 3- minutes then flip to the other side and let it cook for about 3 minutes. Remove from oil and repeat process with the rest of the balls.
- Add remaining onions and garlic to the oil and saute until fragrant. Add in tomatoes and cook while stirring from time to time until the tomatoes shrink. About 5 minutes.
- Add the tomato sauce and cook for another 10 minutes or until the tomatoes no longer taste sour. Be sure to stir from time to time. At this point, adjust the consistency of the sauce. If it is too thick, add some water. About half to 1 cup of water is fine.
- Add in remaining seasoning cubes, a pinch of salt and stir well. Add in the meatballs and mix gently, being sure to coat the balls with the sauce. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Finally, add the chopped basil and stir gently. Turn off the heat and enjoy!
You're meatballs are ready, they go perfectly over delicious, boiled spaghetti.
This recipe first appeared on Precious Core.