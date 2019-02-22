Cooking time

15 minutes

Recipe category

Breakfast

Recipe cuisine

Intercontinental

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Instructions

Break eggs in a bowl and add salt, paprika and a little black pepper. Add in the spring onions and mix. Heat a little oil in non-stick pan. Pour the egg mixture into the pan – don’t move the egg around the pan. When the egg mixture is half-cooked, lay slices of tomato onto one half of the omelette and break chunks of tuna on top. Season with a little pepper. Using a spatula, lift the one side of the omelette without the tomato and tuna and fold it over, on top of the other half of the omelette. Continue to cook until the egg is light golden in colour. Divide the omelette in half and lift onto two warmed, serving plates and sprinkle parsley on top.

Your breakfast is ready! Serve with bread or any accompaniment of your choice.