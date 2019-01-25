Ingredients
- 300g of chocolate ice cream
- 250ml of milk
- 60g of dark chocolate
- 200ml of double cream
- 1 brownie cube
- 1 marshmallow
- 2 chocolate wafers
Preparation time
30 minutes
Recipe category
Dessert
Recipe cuisine
Foreign
Cooking method
None
Recipe Yield
1 serving
Instructions
- Melt 50g of the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water, remove from the heat and whisk in 100ml of the double cream to make a smooth, glossy ganache. Transfer into a piping bag.
- Blend the chocolate ice cream with the milk.
- Using a source of heat, toast the marshmallow until golden
- Line the inside and outside of a glass with lines of the chocolate ganache. Pour in the milkshake leaving some inches of space at the top.
- Add a large scoop of ice cream.
- Put whipped cream at the top and around the top of the glass.
- Thread the marshmallow and chocolate brownie onto a wooden skewer and rest on top of the cream.
- Add the chocolate wafers, drizzle over some more chocolate ganache and grate over some dark chocolate.
You can decorate with other sweets and straws, and serve straight away!