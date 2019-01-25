Ingredients 300g of ﻿chocolate ice cream﻿

250ml of milk

60g of ﻿dark chocolate﻿

200ml of double cream

1 brownie cube

1 marshmallow

2 ﻿chocolate wafers﻿

Preparation time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

None

Recipe Yield

1 serving

Instructions

Melt 50g of the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water, remove from the heat and whisk in 100ml of the double cream to make a smooth, glossy ganache. Transfer into a piping bag. Blend the chocolate ice cream with the milk. Using a source of heat, toast the marshmallow until golden Line the inside and outside of a glass with lines of the chocolate ganache. Pour in the milkshake leaving some inches of space at the top. Add a large scoop of ice cream. Put whipped cream at the top and around the top of the glass. Thread the marshmallow and chocolate brownie onto a wooden skewer and rest on top of the cream. Add the chocolate wafers, drizzle over some more chocolate ganache and grate over some dark chocolate.

You can decorate with other sweets and straws, and serve straight away!