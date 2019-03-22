A delicious Panini for dinner [Delish]
Ingredients 

  • 1 ciabatta bread, cut in half horizontally
  • 3 tablespoons pesto sauce
  • 2 plum tomatoes, sliced
  • 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 2 slices fontina cheese

Cooking time

10 minutes

Recipe category

Snack

Recipe cuisine

Italian

Cooking method

Grilling

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Instructions

  1. Spread bottom half of bread with pesto. Top with tomato slices, chicken, and cheese. Top with bread.
  2. Preheat panini press or toaster.
  3. Place sandwich in panini press and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until cheese melts and bread is toasted.
  4. Cut into quarters, and serve hot.

Your panini is ready!