Ingredients
- 1 ciabatta bread, cut in half horizontally
- 3 tablespoons pesto sauce
- 2 plum tomatoes, sliced
- 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
- 2 slices fontina cheese
Cooking time
10 minutes
Recipe category
Snack
Recipe cuisine
Italian
Cooking method
Grilling
Recipe Yield
2 servings
Instructions
- Spread bottom half of bread with pesto. Top with tomato slices, chicken, and cheese. Top with bread.
- Preheat panini press or toaster.
- Place sandwich in panini press and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until cheese melts and bread is toasted.
- Cut into quarters, and serve hot.
Your panini is ready!